Waniewski kicks off mayoral campaign

TOLEDO, OH

Republican Tom Waniewski kicked off his mayoral campaign Wednesday.

Waniewski pledged in his first 100 days of office to sign on with a regional water authority and eliminate the use of capital improvement money for daily operation costs.  

He also promises to restore necessary infrastructure repairs as a service to taxpayers.

"Over the last nine years, I've seen services that could be improved. As a district councilman, I get constituents telling me things and I wonder why we don't handle those services more efficiently. So I ran not only to improve those services, but bring some common sense to government," Waniewski said. 

Another issue in his platform is to bring more business to Toledo.

"I love this city, and I want to see Toledoans love this city," said Waniewski. 

Waniewski has been representing west Toledo as a city councilman for nine years.  

"To perform public service on any level but the fact the I can do it or I'm looking to do it on a higher level I think will benefit more people and so I'm humbled by that," Waniewski said.  "As I said, it's all in Gods hands." 

Waniewski said at his campaign kick-off that he would lead Toledo with more common sense and sometimes that takes uncommon leadership.

