TPS employee accused of breaking a student's wrist

A Toledo Public Schools employee is facing charges of child endangerment after being accused of breaking a student's wrist.

Anthony Miller, 45, is a paraprofessional at Robinson Achievement Academy.

In January, police say he was escorting an 11-year-old out of the building after a fight with another student. During the encounter, police say Miller allegedly broke the student's wrist.

The boy told police Miller was escorting him with his arm bent behind his back and was squeezing him too tight.

"[My son] said he applied more pressure," said the boy's mother Shyra. "Mr. Miller said, 'You are trying to swing on me,' and applied more pressure. And then he heard a pop and Mr. Miller let go. And instead of taking him to the nurses office, they put my son on the bus to come home with a broken wrist."

Miller has been employed with TPS since 1999. He had a clean record.

A spokesperson for the district says Miller is trained and certified in nonviolent crisis intervention

TPS says they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile Miller is on unpaid administrative leave. He faces up to eight years in prison if he is convicted.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.