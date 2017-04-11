New website launched to keep water clean from your own home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New website launched to keep water clean from your own home

By Tim Miller, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Keeping Toledo's drinking water safe can happen on the large scale, like at the city’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. But there's a new push to get residents to do simple things at home. 

A new website launched Tuesday shows Toledoans what you can be doing at home to make our water clean and safe. 

“We should think about Earth Day every day,” said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson as she helped  kicked off the "Clear Choices: Clean Water" program at the city’s Division of Environmental Services.

The city teamed up with TMACOG and the Stormwater Coalition to design with a website to show ways folks at home to cut back the storm water and pollutants getting into the watershed. 

“Every little bit helps, just as every little bit that harms," Mayor Hicks-Hudson added. "If we reverse it by taking home those small steps, that continually impact our lives, but are really going to help the Earth in general.” 

The website shows visitors how to plant a rain garden to soak up stormwater and nutrients and how to reconsider how you treat your lawn. 

“So what we're really pushing, through the information on the website, is working with your soil and water district or the Ohio State Extension office to have your soil tested and determine if you need fertilizer  to begin with,” said Kari Gerwin, a water quality planner for TMACOG.

Kids are also encouraged to get involved by shutting off the water while brushing their teeth and cleaning up their pet's dog droppings right away.

Gerwin said, “If  a rainstorm would come along and hit the pet waste, it would run off into our storm drains, carrying with it all that bacteria and the nutrients that go along with it.” 

The Clear Choices: Clean Water website is fully interactive. It will even show who made a pledge and in what region they live in. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly