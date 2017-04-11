Money Talks News: Dentists, data scientists in high demand - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Money Talks News: Dentists, data scientists in high demand

Graduation is one of those days in life where everything changes. And many students hope earning that diploma will change their diet from Ramen noodles to steak and potatoes.

So what are the top jobs for this year's graduates? 

That depends on which magazine and website you visit.

US News and World Report says dentist is the year's top job with a median income of about $153,000. Of course, that requires dental school.

Employment site Glassdoor.com picked data scientist as its top job with a median salary of $110,000. They say there are about 4,000 openings.

CNN/Money says the top job is mobile app developer with a median pay of about $97,000.

Each of these sources use their own criteria, which is why they come to different conclusion. But generally, they look for jobs that pay well and are in high demand.

Fortune takes a different approach. Rather than rank the best jobs, the magazine ranked the top employer. On the top of their list was Google.

CareerBuilder ranked the best industries. Information Technology topped their list with an average pay of nearly $41 an hour.

For the first time in years, the lists were not heavy with healthcare and computers. So if you are a freshman in college, you may want to take note.

If you want more information on what the best available jobs are, head to the Money Talks News website and search for "jobs."

