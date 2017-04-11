Over $200K worth of marijuana seized in Perrysburg Twp.

The Perrysburg Township Police Department and Sandusky County Drug Task Force announced a large marijuana bust Monday.

Authorities executed a search warrant at 27751 Simmons Road. There, officers uncovered a large marijuana trafficking operation.

Officers seized a five gallon bucket of hash, about 150-plant growing operation and 40 lbs of marijuana.

The approximate value of the marijuana in the house was set at $200,000.

The home was owned by 61-year-old Douglas Slater and also occupied by 59-year-old Kurt Loth.

The case is still under investigation. Evidence will be presented to a Wood County Grand Jury following the investigation.

