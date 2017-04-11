Napoleon police searching for would-be robbers

Napoleon police are hoping to identify two men they say tried to rob a Subway shop Monday night.

The would-be robbers went into the shop, waived a gun and demanded money. However, they got away with nothing.

The subjects were described as being between 15 and 19 years old with black caps.

One of the subjects had a red sweatshirt while the other had a grey sweatshirt.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Napoleon police at 419-599-2810.

