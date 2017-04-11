Family displaced after home destroyed in fire

A family of three lost their home Monday night in a fire in the village of Neapolis.

The Providence Township Fire Department said the house is a total loss.

Early Tuesday morning, the fire started again, but was quickly extinguished.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was an accidental electrical fire.

The damage loss was set at $75,000.

