Woman arrested after stealing van with toddler, man inside

A toddler is safe and a woman in jail after a bizarre incident in east Toledo overnight.
According to police, Danielle Martinez was driving around with some people in a van around 2 a.m., when the driver decided to stop at a 7-Eleven on Woodville Road.
While the van owners were inside the store, Martinez took off with the van. A two-year-old boy and a man who was passed out were inside.
Police caught up with the vehicle a short time later on Parker Avenue.
The toddler and man were found in the van; both are okay.
Martinez was arrested and charged with kidnapping, theft and driving under an OVI suspension. She's currently in jail on $50,000 bond for kidnapping and $10,000 bond for theft. She'll be back in court April 18.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.