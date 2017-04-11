Woman arrested after stealing van with toddler, man inside

A toddler is safe and a woman in jail after a bizarre incident in east Toledo overnight.

According to police, Danielle Martinez was driving around with some people in a van around 2 a.m., when the driver decided to stop at a 7-Eleven on Woodville Road.

While the van owners were inside the store, Martinez took off with the van. A two-year-old boy and a man who was passed out were inside.

Police caught up with the vehicle a short time later on Parker Avenue.

The toddler and man were found in the van; both are okay.

Martinez was arrested and charged with kidnapping, theft and driving under an OVI suspension. She's currently in jail on $50,000 bond for kidnapping and $10,000 bond for theft. She'll be back in court April 18.

