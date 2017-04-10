TPD holds first town hall of the year to discuss community relations

It's a discussion between Toledo Police Department and the community they serve. They're coming together to create real change.

Some change has already started with the S.T.O.P (strategic tactical operational policing) initiative. The program brings TPD into communities hardest hit by violence.

In just the first month, Toledo Police Chief George Kral said they made 86 arrests, cleared 165 warrants, made 509 no enforcement citizen contacts and seized drugs, guns and more.

While the S.T.O.P initiative is working, the department wants to improve their relationship with the citizens.Monday's town hall was one chance to do that.

"Success is directly proportionate to relationships,” explained Toledo Police Chief George Kral. “We could have the lowest crime rate in Ohio or the country, if the citizens don't trust their police department or don't feel like we treat them with respect and we listen to them we're never going realize true success."

Community members and the chief's advisory board worked towards solutions Monday in a round table format. These solutions focused on how to make Toledo safer and improve the relationship between officers and the community. Several shared their thoughts and hopes for the glass city.

"I want a cleaner neighborhood,” said Norma-Jeanne Bick who lives in South Toledo. “I definitely want a cleaner neighborhood and safer so you can walk down to the neighbors' houses without worrying about it."

"Foot patrol for a certain amount of time,” suggested Tina Scott, a resident of Toledo at the town hall. “Engaging with the children that are in groups and in the streets, gain that trust with the children out there because a lot of the children out there they don't have that supervision. They don't have that adult that is going to say, ‘hey how you doing?’"

"You can take full responsibility for your life, but at the same time everybody doesn’t have the same start point,” said Michael Cabanaugh, a Toledo resident. “So you kind of feel sympathy for people who didn't have the structure and had to overcome so much."

With a number of ideas proposed Monday, Chief Kral said it's his goal to address the issues and fix them, but they can't do it alone.

“The police department can’t police this community by ourselves and if we try we are going to fail miserably. It’s so important to get the citizens opinions and I know it sounds cliché, but I want us to work together to police the city.”

The Toledo Police Department is still seeking feedback and wants to hear from you. They have a community survey available through the next month where you can make your voice heard on how we can become a better Toledo together.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.