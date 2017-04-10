TPD encouraging more responses to citizen satisfaction survey

Toledo police hope more residents will fill out the citizen satisfaction survey to tell the department how they are doing.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says the department has about 700 responses. But before they close the survey, they hope to get 1,000 responses.

"I don't think it should be the Toledo Police Department does what Chief George Kral says, it should be the Toledo Police Department does what the citizen's of the city of Toledo say. We should be doing and without this kind of mechanism in place, I'll never know what's important," Chief Kral said.

Police encourage residents to talk about their interactions with police and how they think police can improve the Toledo community.

"If we get a lot of gang complaints, we can look at stepping up our gang enforcement or adding more officers to the gang task force," Chief Kral said. "It all depends on what they're telling me, what they believe we should be looking at."

Chief Kral expects to close the survey next month. The University of Toledo Criminal Justice program will then evaluate the responses.

Afterward, Chief Kral will present the finding to the community.

