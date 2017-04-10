Substance found at Sylvania apartment complex determined not harmful

A Sylvania apartment complex was evacuated due to a suspicious substance Monday.

Sylvania police and HAZMAT crews from the Toledo Fire Department were called to the complex on Burkewood Court after two people were taken to a hospital. The people apparently became ill after coming in contact with a powdery substance.

The substance has not been identified, and authorities do not know where it came from. However, HAZMAT crews said the substance was not harmful. The FBI is still investigating what the substance is.

Residents were allowed back into their apartments after several hours.

The Sylvania Fire Chief said the way the department handled last night's hazardous material situation went exactly as they had been trained. Chief Mike Ramm said they train with the Toledo Fire Department so they know how to secure a potentially hazardous area.

"But if it could have or would have been hazardous, I don't know that we can put too many people on a scene when we have things like that. People will probably say well it sure took a long time,” Ramm said. “Well, we have to be very cautious with for our people the people that are there and the Toledo Fire HAZMAT Unit."

The Chief said the two people who felt ill were taken to the hospital and later released.

He also said if people are scared or uncertain of a situation the right thing to do is to call for help.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.