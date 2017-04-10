With warmer weather, surgeons see spike in motorcycle injuries - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

With warmer weather, surgeons see spike in motorcycle injuries

By Malena Caruso, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

As the temperature rises, more motorcyclists will be hitting the roads on their favorite ride.

A Mercy Health trauma surgeon says when he was in medical student, he owned a motorcycle. But during his residency he saw a tragic motorcycle-related crash and he sold his.

"We had a guy who wracked his motorcycle and he showed up before his leg,” said Dr. John Leskavan. “And so, I couldn't ride anymore. Once you're afraid, it's very challenging."

A fear that leads him to caution riders as the weather starts to warm up.

"The winters are harsh so nobody rides,” Leskavan said. “They get their bikes out and that starts up and they are a little rusty."

He said making sure the bike is in good working condition, staying visible on the road and always wearing a helmet are a few ways to prevent some of the injuries he sees.

"Brain injuris and extremity injuries,” said Leskavan. “Anywhere from concussions to intracranial hemorrhages or fractures of the long bones of the extremities, arms and legs, they'll have fractures or even amputations."

Doctors also say one way of preventing these injuries is to wear all of your protective gear every time you go out for a ride.

