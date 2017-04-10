Police investigating two-vehicle crash in Perrysburg Twp.

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Oregon and Latcha Roads in Perrysburg Township.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on Latcha Road when it suddenly pulled out in front of a semi on Oregon Road.

Two adults and a child in the pickup were taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries in unknown and the accident remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.