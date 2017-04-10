Toledo City Council considering changes to new law against lead contamination

There is new information on the fight to protect people, especially kids, from lead contamination from paint.

The new city law is not perfect.

It hasn't been on the books for long, but we could see big changes already to Toledo's Lead Safe Law for rental units.

City Council just passed the law in August, but on Friday, council members received information on important changes, like extending the September deadline for landlords to have their properties inspected for lead.



A proposal that calls for a three-year phased in deadline instead.

The top tier of properties with the worst or most dangerous contamination would have until June 30, 2018. The other two tiers would require compliance in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Another change would create a Hardship Extension Program where owners, if they fail a lead inspection, could apply for more time to get into compliance.

Councilman Tom Waniewski didn't like the law when it first passed, thinking it was too much to expect of landowners. He likes the idea of making amendments and is looking forward to a council committee meeting Tuesday afternoon for more discussion of these changes.

“You not only have the landlords, you have the tenants that are involved in this and are affected,” Waniewski said. “You have the children in the homes that may have some lead contamination and we have our health department which is tasked with complying with the inspectors. So as is most laws, you have to make sure you're at least addressing all the needs of all the constituents.”

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said the department is supportive of the changes.

City records show 39 rental properties had been registered under the new law as of March 28 and the average cost for the owner to get it done, was around $300.

