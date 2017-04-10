Body identified of woman found floating in Lake Erie - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Body identified of woman found floating in Lake Erie

Lake Erie (Source: WTOL) Lake Erie (Source: WTOL)
PORT CLINTON, OH (WTOL) -

The body of the woman found floating in Lake Erie just north of Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station was identified on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Chambers from Detroit.

She was last seen on December 11 after her vehicle was submerged in the Detroit River.

The cause of death was determined to be drowning. 

