Body identified of woman found floating in Lake Erie

The body of the woman found floating in Lake Erie just north of Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station was identified on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Chambers from Detroit.

She was last seen on December 11 after her vehicle was submerged in the Detroit River.

The cause of death was determined to be drowning.

