UT to receive over $2 million from state for water renovations

The University of Toledo will receive over $2 million in state funds to finance water system improvements.

The state Controlling Board approved the funding Monday.

UT plans to add cooling towers and a new chiller in two water plants on the main campus. The hope is to reduce energy and maintenance costs, and enhance student and staff comfort and productivity.

Representative Michael P. Sheehy (D-Oregon) applauded the approval.

“I am pleased to see the state support improvements at the University of Toledo, one of the premier institutions for higher education in Ohio,” said Sheehy. “This project will help the university continue to provide a comfortable working environment for students, faculty and staff while also supporting our local businesses.”

UT plans to contract with Toledo-based Trane US Inc. and Peak Electric Inc.

