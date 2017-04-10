Money Talks News: Avoiding hotel fees

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Did you notice the warmer weather this weekend? That can only mean summer is on the horizon. Now is the time to plan your summer vacation.

According to the consulting group CBRE, average hotel room rates in 2016 were $124. But that rate is expected to climb by more than three percent this year.

So how can you avoid hidden fees and get the most bang for your buck?

First, be weary of airline and hotel packages. Those packages hide extra fees that you will want to pass over.

Take note of what conveniences cost money at hotels.

Many hotels charge for Internet, parking, sending or receiving a package, a safe, phone calls from your room. There are also resort fees, towel fees and a fee to get the morning paper. The more snarky hotels have even more fees you may not realize.

So how do you avoid the fees?

Check the hotel out before you check in and request a manage yo have them waived.

Of course, another way to avoid fees is avoid the giant hotel chains that charge them.

Believe it or not, smaller hotels are not only less likely to charge hidden fees, but they are more likely to provide a unique experience.

The bottom line is if you are looking at hotels, remember there are several hidden fees. Do not be afraid to challenge those fees and ask for a discount.

For more tips on booking hotels, head to the Money Talks News website and search for "travel."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.