Two arrested in murder of man whose body was found in woods

Two people have been arrested in the murder of the man found in the woods in Hillsdale County.

41-year-old Jay Clark of Bryan, Ohio and 27-year-old Ashley Hoath of Hillsdale are in Hillsdale County Jail in connection with the death of Jeremy Alan Barron.

Clark is charged with open murder, mutilation and concealing a human body, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of meth. He will be held without bond.

Hoath is charged with accessory to murder and lying to police. Her bond is set for $50,000.

Both will make arraigned in Hillsdale County District Court on April 19.

