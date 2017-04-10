Information wanted in arson of Holland home

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau is now investigating a fire that was intentionally set to a home in Holland on March 3.

The fire occurred around 2 a.m. at a home at 240 South Meilke Road.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

“If you have any small piece of information, anything, it could be exactly what our investigators need to close this,” said State Fire Marshal Larry L. Flowers.

Anyone with information should call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office at 419-213-4908.

