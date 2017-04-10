Information wanted in arson of Holland home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Information wanted in arson of Holland home

(Source: Division of State Fire Marshal) (Source: Division of State Fire Marshal)
HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau is now investigating a fire that was intentionally set to a home in Holland on March 3.

The fire occurred around 2 a.m. at a home at 240 South Meilke Road.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

“If you have any small piece of information, anything, it could be exactly what our investigators need to close this,” said State Fire Marshal Larry L. Flowers.

Anyone with information should call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office at 419-213-4908. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly