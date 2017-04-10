Team Recovery founder speaks at Scott High School

It’s no secret that drug abuse, especially heroin, is a growing problem in the country.

Scott High School educated their students on this topic by inviting Team Recovery founder Matt Bell to speak at the school.

Bell was a former baseball star at St. Francis de Sales, but found his life falling apart at the hands of drug addiction.

Bell now hopes to use his experiences to steer kids away from all drugs.

“We’re just here to carry a message, that it doesn’t just start with heroin. There’s a lot of decisions that can lead up to something like that. It doesn’t have to, but we’re here to give some information they might not learn in a classroom,” Bell said.

Bell founded Team Recovery in hopes of reversing the stigma that comes with being a recovering drug addict.

The organization also offers recovery, outreach, and other programs for addicts and their families.

