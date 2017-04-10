Firefighters battle grass fires near Dana Tech Center

The Maumee Fire Department is fighting several grass fires near the Dana Tech Center.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Department has closed southbound US 23/I-475 from Dussel Drive to the Anthony Wayne Trail.

Visibility is limited and drivers should find an alternative route.

We have a crew on the way and will keep you updated.

