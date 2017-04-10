Man dies attempting to save boy from Detroit-area river - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man dies attempting to save boy from Detroit-area river

By The Associated Press
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after jumping into a suburban Detroit river while trying to rescue a young boy who fell into the water.

Macomb County sheriff's Captain John Roberts says the man was walking with the 3-year-old boy and the boy's mother along a boardwalk that runs along the Clinton River in Mount Clemens on Sunday when the child fell. The man jumped in but went underwater.

Roberts says a fisherman who jumped in the water rescued the boy, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The name of the Clinton Township man who died wasn't immediately released.

Roberts says the river has a fast current and "you can get caught up in it very quickly."

