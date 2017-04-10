UTMC named a 2017 "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality"

The University of Toledo Medical Center has been recognized for their equal treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning patients.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation named UTMC as a 2017 “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality.”

The designation was recently reported in the 10th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index, or HEI.

This annual survey contains questions that determine whether a hospital meets the core requirements to become a leader.

“We want all of our patients at The University of Toledo Medical Center to be in an environment that is welcoming and supports the overall healing and recovery process,” said Dan Barbee, chief executive officer of UTMC. “To achieve this, we believe that patients, their families and loved ones need to be in a non-judgmental setting that promotes acceptance and allows a person to feel safe and protected to be their true self.”

UTMC is the only medical facility in northwest Ohio to earn this distinction, and only one of 302 nationwide.

