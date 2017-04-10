Findlay police searching for attempted robbery suspect

Findlay police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Meijers store on Friday.

The male suspect tried to walk out of the store without paying for multiple items around 1 p.m.

He was stopped and confronted which led him to drop the merchandise and flee the store on foot.

The suspect later returned and left in a dark colored car from the parking lot.

Anyone with any information should contact Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.

