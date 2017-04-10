Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: April 9, 2017 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: April 9, 2017

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

On this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Owens Community College president Dr. Mike Bower talks about huge enrollment swings and the future of community colleges. 

Later in the show, Benton-Carroll-Salem school superintendent Dr. Guy Parmigian and treasurer Cajon Keeton join to discuss having a nuclear power plant within school boundaries, and how the potential closing or selling of Toledo Edison and First Energy might effect the school district financially. 

