Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: April 9, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Owens Community College president Dr. Mike Bower talks about huge enrollment swings and the future of community colleges.

Later in the show, Benton-Carroll-Salem school superintendent Dr. Guy Parmigian and treasurer Cajon Keeton join to discuss having a nuclear power plant within school boundaries, and how the potential closing or selling of Toledo Edison and First Energy might effect the school district financially.

