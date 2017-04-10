Maumee Schools new lights are helping kids learn - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee Schools new lights are helping kids learn

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Maumee high school students will be seeing things a lot brighter! 

All the bulbs were changed last week at Maumee High School when the students were out for spring break. They were changed to LED, and soon enough, every school in the district will get the same change!

When the project is complete, 18,000 interior LED bulbs will be installed, replacing old florescent bulbs.

"For all students it's helpful, but there are some students who are more sensitive to the flicker that comes with a florescent light. And when you think about looking at paper and reading, just the contrast that you're able to see print in front of you, it's helpful for all kids," said Maumee Schools Assistant Superintendent Steven Lee.

The total cost of the project is $1 million, but the district is expecting to save $100,000 a year in energy cost because of the change. And most importantly, the new lights will help students learn!

"I think what it shows the tax payer is that the administration here is able to take money that they're able to spend in one area of paying for their energy cost and using that savings to enhance the facilities without going back to the tax payers," said Mike Richards with Energy Optimizers, USA.

The entire project is expected to be complete by June 9.

