Equipment fire quickly put out at Toledo business

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a Toledo business Monday morning.

A welding machine at Toledo Tool and Die caught fire around 5 a.m. Officials say accumulated debris on the machine sparked the flames.

The business is a 24-hour operation, so some employees were inside at the time. No one was injured, and the fire only caused minimal damage.

Business will resume as usual for the day. 

