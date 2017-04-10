Equipment fire quickly put out at Toledo business

Firefighters quickly put out a fire at a Toledo business Monday morning.

A welding machine at Toledo Tool and Die caught fire around 5 a.m. Officials say accumulated debris on the machine sparked the flames.

The business is a 24-hour operation, so some employees were inside at the time. No one was injured, and the fire only caused minimal damage.

Business will resume as usual for the day.

