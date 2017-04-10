Rollover crash closes west Toledo road

A two-car crash caused some traffic issues in Toledo early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Upton Avenue in front of Toledo Technology Academy.

One of the cars overturned in the crash, but both drivers are expected to be okay.

Upton Avenue remained closed between Wychwood and Duncan until after 7 a.m.

