Hensville busy preparing for Mud Hens home opener - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hensville busy preparing for Mud Hens home opener

By Sara Shouhayib, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Hensville is busy preparing for the Mud Hens home opener Thursday, with the expectation of more than 12,000 people being downtown on that day.

“It's fun to see the whole town shut down and everybody come out. The parking lots are full - tail gating, partying, live music, entertainment," said Mike Keedy from the Hensville Entertainment District. "It's more than just a baseball game. It's a city event, and we're so excited to entertain people on opening day."

The game starts at 4:05 p.m., but Hensville representatives said people get downtown as early as 9 a.m. to experience a full day of festivities.

This week Keedy said the Swap Shop, where people purchase all of their Mud Hens gear, gets the most traffic all year to prepare for the start of the season.

The day is often described by Toledoans as the “biggest party of the year.”

“We see people that take off work, take off school, get downtown early and share and celebrate – and really the opening day of Mud Hens season and really the opening day of summer,” Keedy said. “We've got our opening day Brewfest ... We've got our whole Hensville block party for the Hensville neighborhood."

Brewfest runs from 3 to 5 p.m. on opening day. The block party runs all day! (click the links for more details)

Tickets to the game are still available. Call the box office at 419-725-hens or buy online.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly