Hensville busy preparing for Mud Hens home opener

Hensville is busy preparing for the Mud Hens home opener Thursday, with the expectation of more than 12,000 people being downtown on that day.

“It's fun to see the whole town shut down and everybody come out. The parking lots are full - tail gating, partying, live music, entertainment," said Mike Keedy from the Hensville Entertainment District. "It's more than just a baseball game. It's a city event, and we're so excited to entertain people on opening day."

The game starts at 4:05 p.m., but Hensville representatives said people get downtown as early as 9 a.m. to experience a full day of festivities.

This week Keedy said the Swap Shop, where people purchase all of their Mud Hens gear, gets the most traffic all year to prepare for the start of the season.

The day is often described by Toledoans as the “biggest party of the year.”

“We see people that take off work, take off school, get downtown early and share and celebrate – and really the opening day of Mud Hens season and really the opening day of summer,” Keedy said. “We've got our opening day Brewfest ... We've got our whole Hensville block party for the Hensville neighborhood."

Brewfest runs from 3 to 5 p.m. on opening day. The block party runs all day! (click the links for more details)

Tickets to the game are still available. Call the box office at 419-725-hens or buy online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.