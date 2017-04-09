1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Erie County motorcycle crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Erie County motorcycle crash

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL)
ERIE COUNTY, OH

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a motorcycle and car collided in Erie County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a motorcycle being driven by Eric Tillman, 47, of Elyria was heading east on State Route 113 when it struck a car being driven by Kelly Mantz, 37, of Seville, OH who had failed to stop at a stop sign as she was heading south on State Route 61.

Both Mr. Tillman and his passenger, Cynthia Tillman, 45, also of Elyria, were thrown from the motorcycle and suffered incapacitating injuries.

Both the Tillman’s were flown by air ambulance to separate hospitals in Toledo. Mr. Tillman died Sunday night. 

Mrs. Mantz was uninjured in the accident and her passenger Skyelar M. Mantz, 16 suffered minor injuries.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

