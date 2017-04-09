Forecast for big year of walleye, perch fishing on Lake Erie

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (AP) - The forecast for fishing on Lake Erie this year looks pretty good.

Ohio's Department of Natural Resources says the outlook for walleye and yellow perch fishing look strong thanks to big hatches over the last few years.

Fish management and research administrator Rich Carter says a strong walleye hatch in 2014 was followed up by an even bigger one the next year.

Carter says those fishing for walleye and yellow perch are likely to come away hitting their daily limits.

The limit for walleye is four per day in April, and six the rest of the year.

