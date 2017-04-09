Two injured in a Fulton County crash

Two people are injured in a Fulton County crash on Sunday at State Route 108 and County Road AC in Clinton Township.

A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 41-year-old Ryan Nofziger of Wauseon was traveling northbound on State Round 108 when a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta driving eastbound on County Road AC by 21-year-old Jacob Hancock failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Nofziger.

Hancock went off the road striking a stop sign.

Nofziger struck a cable box and was ejected from his car.

Nofziger was life-flighted to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

Hancock was taken to Fulton County Health Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

