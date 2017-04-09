Maumee to file complaint over cell phone tower legislation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee to file complaint over cell phone tower legislation

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Maumee officials voted to file a formal complaint against state legislation that says the city doesn’t have the right to refuse or approve of the construction of cell phone towers.

Ohio Senate Bill 331 would also allow phone companies to attach “small-cell” antennas to light poles and buildings.

City officials say the towers would hinder historic areas of the city and be a risk to drivers by impeding their view of the road.

Other Ohio cities such as Sylvania, Perrysburg, and Oregon also plan to oppose this legislation.

The bill became a law last month. 

