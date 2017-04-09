Napoleon police investigating armed robbery at Circle K - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Napoleon police investigating armed robbery at Circle K

(Source: RNN)
NAPOLEON, OH (WTOL) -

A Napoleon Circle K gas station was robbed Sunday morning.

The male suspect walked into the 777 Scott Street store at around 3:30 a.m.

He then took out a knife and told the clerk to give him the money out of the cash register.

The suspect obtained an unknown amount of cash and then fled on foot.

The suspect is being described as a white male in his late teens to early twenties.

He is six feet tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red markings, blue jeans and gray shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Napoleon Police Department at 419-599-2810. 

