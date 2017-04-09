Statewide college campus movement protests the use of fossil fuels

The first week of April launched the Ohio Student Climate Resistance.

University students from all over Ohio kicked off the youth movement with a week of action on campuses across the state.

Students are trying to fight back against pipeline construction and stop their universities from investing in fossil fuels.

Their goal is to protect Ohio’s future.

Visit DivestOhio for more information.

