'Diaper Drive' to help local families in need

Findlay MOPS and the Rebecca Foundation are teaming up to provide diapers for low-income mothers with their third annual Diaper Drive.

Their goal is to collect 20,000 diapers for families in need in Hancock County as part of their Mother’s Day Campaign.

Findlay MOPS offers community and programming for mother’s, while the Rebecca Foundation provides families with a set of reusable diapers that they can borrow for a year.

They will be accepting new and used cloth diapers as well as new and opened packages of diapers labeled by size.

Donations of wipes, diaper creams, and cloth diaper accessories are also accepted.

“There is no denying the need for diapers is great, with one in three U.S. families struggling to afford diapers and no help from government assistance programs to help pay for diapers,” said Halley Sullivan, MOPS member.

The drive will be held May 1 through the 14.

Public donation boxes are available at the Great Scot on Broad Avenue and First Presbyterian Church in Findlay.

Monetary donations can also be made out to “First Presbyterian Church” with “Diaper Drive” in the memo.

All diapers will be donated to Hancock County Help Me Grow, Open Arms, and Christian Clearing House in Findlay.

