New app created to explore travel options in Ohio

A new app by TourismOhio will make it fast and easy to explore Ohio.

The Official Ohio Travel Guide and Spring/Summer Ohio Calendar of Events app is designed to make gathering travel ideas convenient.

“The app and publications embody the Ohio. Find It Here. brand by revealing exciting, new opportunities for emotional connections with family and friends. The travel planning tools also share the passions of Ohio artisans, creators, and experience makers with potential visitors,” said Mary Cusick, director of TourismOhio.

The app includes stories about travel opportunities across the state and expert information from Ohioans on the best places to eat, visit, and stay while in Ohio.

Users can search or browse a region, things to do or events and festivals to plan for their trip.

The hope is that can be used as a tool for tech savvy visitors, while the printed travel guides offered can assist more traditional tourists.

“The traveling market is various people," said Richard Nachazel, president of Destination Toledo. "There's baby boomers my age, there's millenials. So the resources used to attract them are everything in between."

To download the app, visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Digital versions of both can also be found here.

