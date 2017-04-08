Four taken to hospital after six vehicle crash in Maumee

A multiple-injury accident in Maumee has shut down the west bound lanes of the Anthony Wayne Trail near Michigan and South Detroit.

Maumee Police say six vehicles were involved in the crash including a semi-truck.

According to police on the scene, vehicles were stopped at a red light, when a semi coming westbound on the Trail failed to stop in time and created a domino effect.

Four people were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police did confirm there were no fatalities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

