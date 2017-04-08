Toledo to host ECHL All-Star weekend in 2019

The CCM/ECHL All-Star game is coming to Toledo.
The announcement came at Saturday’s Toledo Walleye game that Toledo will host the CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend during the weekend of January 18 – 21, 2019.
The four day event will feature a Fanfest in Hensville, the Walleye Winterfest Youth Hockey Tournament, the 5th Annual Winter Brewfest, the 12th ECHL Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the All-Star Classic and Skills Showcase.
Live music and the Hensville Lights will also be on display.
According to a press release from the Toledo Walleye, previous ECHL All-Star Classics have generated more than $1 million each for the local economy.
Toledo Walleye Game Plan Holders will have the first opportunity to reserve tickets for the CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend. For more information visit the Toledo Walleye website.
