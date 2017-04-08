Instilling a love of reading in kids the goal at annual 'Claire' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Instilling a love of reading in kids the goal at annual 'Claire's Day' event

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Students received awards at the event for improving their reading skills throughout the school year (Source: WTOL) Students received awards at the event for improving their reading skills throughout the school year (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

They celebrated the joy of reading and literacy on Saturday at the main branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

It was called ‘Claire’s Day.’

‘Claire’ is Claire Rubini.

She died from a heart condition in 2000 when she was just ten years old.

Claire loved dancing but most of all reading.

“Claire read because she could get out of doing her chores. She loved to read. Harry Potter came out. She devoured the book in a day and a half as a nine-year-old,” said Claire’s dad Brad.

Among the highlights of the day was the CARE Awards.

Kids are nominated by their teachers for increased reading skills.

Four hundred fifty kids were recognized.

“I just focused on reading more. I took my time while reading. I would look up words if I didn’t know what they were,” said student Teegan Sido.

Celebrity readers also appeared.

University of Toledo women’s basketball player Michaela Rasmussen read the book ‘Bark George’ to kids.

“My teachers through grade school were a big influence on me and my mom always had me read a lot as a child,” said Ms. Rasmussen.

Children’s authors like Denise Brennan-Nelson were here too.

She has some advice about reading that every parent should know.

“The more they see you reading, the more you read to them, the more likely we are to produce readers,” said Brennan-Nelson.

In other words, make every day, ‘Claire’s Day.”

