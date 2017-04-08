US, Mexico and Canada to make joint bid for 2026 World Cup - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US, Mexico and Canada to make joint bid for 2026 World Cup

By The Associated Press
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
(AP) -

A person familiar with the decision says the United States, Mexico and Canada are going to announce a joint bid for the 2026 World Cup on Monday.

The Confederation of North and Central America and Caribbean Association Football is moving ahead with the bid that was widely expected before Donald Trump was elected president. There has been concern the plan was unworkable under Trump's anti-immigrant policies, but even if he serves a second term Trump would not be president in 2026.

The confederation made the final decision to go-ahead with the bid at its meeting Saturday in Aruba, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the bid will not formally be announced until Monday in Manhattan.

CONCACAF has not hosted the World Cup since the tournament was played at nine U.S. venues in 1994, and the region appears to be the leading contender for 2026, when the tournament expands from 32 nations to 48.

