City announces this year's refuse and recycling events

Looking to get rid of an old tire or two, but want to do it cheaply and legally? How about a garage or basement full of old junk? Household electronics?

If you live in Toledo, you're in luck.

The city has released the schedule for this year's recycling and refuse events, which will take place right in the city's neighborhoods so you won't even have to drive all the way to the dump.

Some of the events will even allow you to dispose of household chemicals.

Sorry, paint and televisions aren't being accepted.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.