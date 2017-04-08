NAMI of Wood Co. offering healthy living classes for those livin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

NAMI of Wood Co. offering healthy living classes for those living with mental illness

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: NAMI Wood County) (Source: NAMI Wood County)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Wood County (NAMI) will be offering free classes this spring for those whose lives are touched by mental illness.

On April 21, the group will hold a Wellness Recovery Action Plan class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The course helps participants design their own plans for staying well and avoiding relapse by teaching them how to recognize what triggers an episode and how to make a plan for responding.

On May 19 and August 18 , the group will hold Hearts and Minds classes from 1 to 4 p.m.

The course promotes healthy lifestyles and covers healthy eating, exercise and setting healthy goals.

NAMI is an advocacy group that provides education and support to people living with mental illness and their families.

Click here for more information or call 419-352-0626.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly