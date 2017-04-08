NAMI of Wood Co. offering healthy living classes for those living with mental illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Wood County (NAMI) will be offering free classes this spring for those whose lives are touched by mental illness.

On April 21, the group will hold a Wellness Recovery Action Plan class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The course helps participants design their own plans for staying well and avoiding relapse by teaching them how to recognize what triggers an episode and how to make a plan for responding.

On May 19 and August 18 , the group will hold Hearts and Minds classes from 1 to 4 p.m.

The course promotes healthy lifestyles and covers healthy eating, exercise and setting healthy goals.

NAMI is an advocacy group that provides education and support to people living with mental illness and their families.

Click here for more information or call 419-352-0626.

