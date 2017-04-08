UT students dance for Children's Miracle Network

University of Toledo students have been raising money, dancing and playing with Children’s Miracle Network kids all day.

Savage Arena hosted the annual RockeTHON Saturday. UT students spent months raising money for these children.

Saturday night, they will find out if they reached their goal of $200,000.

Miracle Network kids and their families were taking part today as well.

One family has been taking part in RockeTHON since 2009 when their twin girls were born premature.

Ron Miller, the father, lost one of the twins six hours after birth. But the other twin, Sarah, was released from the hospital after 146 days and was able to walk at the age of 2 and speak at the age of 3.

Miller says he is extremely thankful for the time and efforts these students have given.

“The things that these kids do every day for these children to raise money, to help everyone is just amazing. They’re absolutely tremendous kids, they work hard, they try so hard to help other people and their just selfless," Miller said.

The event ends at 11 p.m. tonight but you can still donate.

