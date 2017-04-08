Health Department holds health fair - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Health Department holds health fair

By Kelsey Cogan, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

April is Minority Health Month and today the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department held a health fair at Scott High School.

There were organizations from all around our area to talk about the importance of minority health. There also many activities scheduled including wellness checks, food demonstrations and fitness tips.

There were also guest appearances by Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and hometown boxing champ Robert Easter, Jr.

From 9 a.m. until noon there was a bullying forum talking about the importance behind knowing how to handle it.  

“Bullying should not be a normal part of a childhood experience and an educational experience. If children are being bullied they’re not going to focus on school and not be able to achieve o the academic heights that they can,“ said Dr. Ronald Charles with Buckeye Health Plan.

This Spring Buckeye Health Plan is sponsoring teen events all around Ohio including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Canton, and Columbus.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Monroe Street closure on Monday

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

    City crews are resurfacing Monroe Street from Collingwood to Summit Street. Drivers who travel downtown are noticing the signs out, about the closure starting on Monday, April 2nd.

    More >>

  • Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Two sculptures stolen from University of Toledo campus

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:55:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

    There will be a $250 reward for information leading to the finding of the missing pieces. If you have any information about the missing sculptures, you're asked to call campus police at 419-530-2601.

    More >>

  • UT scientists receive $400K grant

    UT scientists receive $400K grant

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:47:55 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>

    A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly