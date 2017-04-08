Health Department holds health fair

April is Minority Health Month and today the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department held a health fair at Scott High School.

There were organizations from all around our area to talk about the importance of minority health. There also many activities scheduled including wellness checks, food demonstrations and fitness tips.

There were also guest appearances by Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and hometown boxing champ Robert Easter, Jr.

From 9 a.m. until noon there was a bullying forum talking about the importance behind knowing how to handle it.

“Bullying should not be a normal part of a childhood experience and an educational experience. If children are being bullied they’re not going to focus on school and not be able to achieve o the academic heights that they can,“ said Dr. Ronald Charles with Buckeye Health Plan.

This Spring Buckeye Health Plan is sponsoring teen events all around Ohio including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Canton, and Columbus.

