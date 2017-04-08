Woman killed after crash in Erie Twp.

A woman was killed Friday night in single-vehicle crash in Erie Township.

The crash happened on Summit Street, north of Morin Grove Street, at about 8:30 p.m.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Jill M. Trowbridge, 52, was driving her 2014 Ford Focus southbound on Summit Street when she lost control of the car and ran off the roadway.

The vehicle overturned and crashed into the North Maumee Bay. The vehicle was partially submerged in water when deputies arrived.

Trowbridge was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

