VIDEO: Man hit by pigeon while riding roller coaster

It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.

A video was posted to YouTube on Friday of a man getting hit by a pigeon on a roller coaster at the Ferrari Land Amusement Park in Spain.

The website Coasterpedia says the Red Force roller coaster is the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Europe as well as the tallest giga coaster.

Most amazingly, after riding along with a bird on his neck for seconds, the man went right back to enjoying the ride.

