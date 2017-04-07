UT Engineering students discuss importance of clean water with area middle schoolers

Middle School students got a unique lesson in clean water today from area college students.

It's all to bring awareness to the need for high-tech but low-cost technology for clean water.

On Sunday, the community will gather at the Student Union at the University of Toledo to raise money and awareness for clean water around the globe.

But on Friday, 7th and 8th grade Toledo Public School students had the exceptional opportunity to hear about the great effort UT students are making around the world.

"We can turn on a tap and our water is going to be there,” one UT Engineering student. “That doesn't always happen for these people."

UT engineering students teamed up with Toledo Public Schools to show students the technology they're creating to provide clean water in under developed countries.

"By showing our students in 7th and 8th grade examples of technology that makes a difference in the world, they're starting to get ideas for themselves of how their future can include ways to solve problems in the world and make the world a better place," said Laura Schetter, Natural Science Technology Center for TPS.

Like showing students how a roll up solar panel can power the filtering system for a village in El Salvador.

Even, demonstrating how the filter works and drink pond water that had been filtered using the filtration system.

"At first I was worried,” said 8th grader Ziondriah Wilson. “But then after she drank it, she said that it was good so I thought that okay, it must have worked then."

The 7th and 8th graders were also encouraged to make small changes in their own lives.

"To think about how what just happened in their classroom is happening in places all over the world, so it connects the local applications to the entire planet," said Schetter.

The presentation has been given to 20 7th and 8 grade career tech classes. It's these students who are invited to join the Walk for Water 5k for free on Sunday.






