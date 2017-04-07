New downtown restaurant announced At EPIC birthday bash

EPIC, a Toledo young professionals group, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of encouraging the growth of young entrepreneurs.

Bartz Viviano, a flower and gift shop, is one of the featured sponsors of the celebration.

The shop is adding their floral touch to the venue at One Lake Erie Center.

The owners hopes to add fresh ideas and introduce the business to a younger clientele.

One local business is in bloom as it's one of the featured sponsors.

"I just feel like it's really important to cultivate young business environment here in Toledo,” said Frank Viviano, third generation florist at Bartz Viviano. “I want to find a way to maintain the talent that's growing up here.”

That's why the company for them to join EPIC.

“I feel like sometimes we lose people to other cities,” Viviano said. “I think it's really important to make sure people stay in Toledo. Help the business community. We want to do our part to ensure that happens."

Providing food at the event was Murray's To Go.

The new restaurant is the brainchild of the current owners of the Blarney. Attendees were the first to sample the new food, and they got to help choose the logo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.