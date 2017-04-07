Lucas County health fair to include community baby shower, health screenings

April is National Minority Health Month and the Lucas County Health Department is celebrating by holding a health fair.

The fair will be held on Saturday at Scott High School to help spread the word on healthy living.

"It's not a health system problem, it's not a health department problem, it's a community problem. And we need to engage the community to make this a better place to live," said Celeste Smith, the minority health supervisor at the Lucas County Health Department.

The program will feature a youth bullying forum, food and fitness demonstrations, and health checks for individuals that may not get them regularly.

"We'll have individuals there from Mercy, who will be providing those screenings, including bone density testing which is really unheard of at a community health fair," said Smith.

Lucas County is one of the statewide leaders in premature birth.

The event will provide plenty of information on prenatal care, as well as a community-wide baby shower.

"It is for mothers and fathers who are currently pregnant that are in need of resources and information. As well as free new items that will be given away just like they would at a regular, typical baby shower," said Smith.

Guest appearances will include Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, and World Lightweight Champion Robert Easter Jr.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

